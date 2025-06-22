1 dead, 5 injured after shooting near nightclub

BATON ROUGE — A shooting down the street from a nightclub left one dead and five more injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Choctaw Drive near the Acadian intersection at around 1:30 a.m.

One person was killed and five others were injured.

Police say one person was detained at the scene.

This is a developing story.