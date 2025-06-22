94°
1 dead, 5 injured after shooting near nightclub

3 hours 13 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, June 22 2025 Jun 22, 2025 June 22, 2025 10:30 AM June 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — A shooting down the street from a nightclub left one dead and five more injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Choctaw Drive near the Acadian intersection at around 1:30 a.m. 

One person was killed and five others were injured.

Police say one person was detained at the scene. 

This is a developing story.

