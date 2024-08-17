90°
1 arrested, 2 wanted in Denham Springs home invasion
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a home invasion that happened in the Pine Meadows subdivision off Joe May Road Tuesday.
Deputies say one arrest has been made in the case so far and others are expected. Investigators say they’ve learned three males were waiting in a vehicle for the victim near his residence.
When he arrived home, the suspects approached the victim and followed him inside. Once inside, the three suspects proceeded to beat the victim while one of the suspects threatened him with a firearm.
Deputies believe a previous fight involving the same group of individuals led to Tuesday’s home invasion.
