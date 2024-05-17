77°
$1,000 monthly stipend approved for teaching residents at St. Mary Parish schools

Friday, May 17 2024
By: Adam Burruss

ST. MARY PARISH - The St. Mary Parish School Board approved a monthly stipend of $1000 a month for teaching residents who choose the St. Mary Parish school system.

The requirements involve those who accept the residency stipend and successfully complete degree requirements to commit to the system for a two-year employment contract. As new employees, they will begin on the 2nd year salary schedule when hired.

The stipend is intended to attract education majors completing their ten-month Residency I and Residency II requirements to the St. Mary Parish school system.

