Home
News
New law will implement stricter penalties on ankle monitoring companies
BATON ROUGE - Governor Landry signed a bill that enforces stricter punishments for ankle monitoring companies. Failure to report violations to law enforcement can lead to...
St. George leaders sworn into office Monday
ST. GEORGE - Nearly twenty years after the...
Grosse Tete Bridge closure calls for new methods of transportation for residents
PLAQUEMINE - Crews are working on a pedestrian...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: Drier and less humid as front stalls near the coast
Even though highs will remain in the 90s, a passing cold front will deliver drier weather and less humid air for much of the workweek. However,...
Monday AM Forecast: Front that delivers isolated showers today brings drier air for the week
A weak cold front will move through the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Very warm again tomorrow, next week has trended much drier
While tomorrow should be slightly cooler than today,...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Prairieville football preps for inaugural season
BATON ROUGE - There will be a new high school football team in Ascension Parish this upcoming fall. With the creation of Prairieville High School...
Berthelot claims third Louisiana Amateur Championship
BATON ROUGE - Despite a scary 18th hole,...
Big Guys No Ties: Would you call LSU baseball's season a success?
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: Drier and less humid as front stalls near the coast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days