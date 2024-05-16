Home
How is the USS Kidd doing? Check out her new digs!
HOUMA - It's been a couple of weeks now since the USS Kidd left her cradle in the heart of Baton Rouge . How is she...
2une In Previews: Tuition-free EMT classes
BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wanted to...
Amazon jobs to become available by end of week at former Cortana Mall-turned fulfilment center
BATON ROUGE — The grand opening of the...
A ***FLOOD WATCH*** goes into effect Thursday night for parts of the capital area
The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm today, Storm chances return to end week
Wednesday will be warm and sunny but conditions...
AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for Metro Area Wednesday, Storm Station tracking next round of active weather
The Capital Area will take a break from...
Sports
LSU-Ole Miss baseball game moved up due to incoming weather
BATON ROUGE — The start time of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball game scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to 4 p.m. due to a forecast...
LSU Baseball looks to end the season on a high note facing Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball will close out...
New Orleans Saints' schedule released for 2024-2025 season
NEW ORLEANS - The 2024-2025 NFL schedules and...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: Inside new innovations in breast cancer surgery
BATON ROUGE — About 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Treatment for breast cancer may include personalized therapies or surgery. "There's...
Tuesday's Health Report: What your feet can say about your health
BATON ROUGE — Your feet can actually tell...
Monday's Health Report: Expert shares ways to protect children from fall-related injuries
BATON ROUGE — May is National Trauma Awareness...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
