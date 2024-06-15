87°
Yesterday

$$$ Best Bets: "OMAHA, OMAHA!" -Peyton Manning $$$

Posted 1:55 PM 6/14/2024 by Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the NBA Finals, the College World Series and the Stanley Cup Finals!

Friday

(More)...
6/7/2024

$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Finals $$$

Posted 9:26 AM 6/14/2024 by Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA Finals, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Finals!

Friday

MLB:

Dodgers @ Yankees: Dodgers -1.5

(More)...
5/31/2024

$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$

Posted 10:03 AM 6/2/2024 by Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!
NBA Finals:
The Celtics win the series against the Mavericks (More)
5/24/2024

$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals! $$$

Posted 11:14 AM 5/26/2024 by Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Friday

NBA:

Dallas (More)

