$$$ Best Bets: NFL Week 16: Drake Maye shines on Sunday Night Football
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
College Football:
Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama +1.5
NBA:
Heat @ Celtics: Heat +7.5
76ers @ Knicks: 76ers +7.5
Spurs @ Hawks: Hawks +3.5
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5
Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -6.5
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canucks @ Islanders: Canucks ML
Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Devils @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Stars @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Texas A&M: Miami +3.5
Tulane @ Ole Miss: Tulane +17.5
James Madison @ Oregon: Oregon -20.5
NFL:
Eagles @ Commanders: Eagles -6.5
Packers @ Bears: Bears -1.5
NBA:
Rockets @ Nuggets: Nuggets +1.5
Celtics @ Raptors: Celtics -1.5
Mavericks @ 76ers: 76ers -2.5
Suns @ Warriors: Warriors -5.5
Trail Blazers @ Kings: Kings +4.5
Lakers @ Clippers: Lakers -1.5
NHL:
Flyers @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Islanders @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Blues @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canucks @ Bruins: Bruins ML
Kraken @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Flames: Golden Knights ML
Sunday
NFL:
Chargers @ Cowboys: Chargers +2.5
Vikings @ Giants: Giants +3.5
Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -2.5
Jaguars @ Broncos: Jaguars +3.5
Steelers @ Lions: Lions o29.5 Total Points
Patriots @ Ravens: Patriots +3.5
NBA:
Bulls @ Hawks: u247.5 Total Points
Heat @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Raptors @ Nets: Raptors -3.5
Bucks @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -12.5
Spurs @ Wizards: Spurs -15.5
Rockets @ Kings: Kings +12.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Wild: Avalanche ML
Maples Leafs @ Stars: Stars ML
Rangers @ Predators: Rangers ML
Sabres @ Devils: Devils ML
Canadiens @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Senators @ Bruins: u6.5 Total Goals
