$$$ Best Bets: The Christmas Gift that keeps on giving!
Merry Christmas! Hunter McCann has this weekend's holiday Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Christmas Day
NBA:
Cavaliers @ Knicks: Knicks -5.5
Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +9.5
Mavericks @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5
Rockets @ Lakers: Rockets -3.5
Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5
NFL:
Cowboys @ Commanders: u50.5 Total Points
Lions @ Vikings: Lions -6.5
Broncos @ Chiefs: Broncos -12.5
Friday
College Football:
Central Michigan @ Northwestern: Northwestern -10.5
New Mexico @ Minnesota: New Mexico +2.5
FIU @ UTSA: UTSA -5.5
NBA:
TBD
Saturday
College Football:
Penn State @ Clemson: Penn State +3.5
Georgia Tech @ BYU: Georgia +4.5
Miami Ohio @ Fresno State: Fresno State -5.5
North Texas @ San Diego State: North Texas - 3.5
Virginia @ Missouri: Missouri -4.5
LSU @ Houston: Houston -2.5
NFL:
Texans @ Chargers: Chargers -1.5
Ravens @ Packers: Packers -2.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday:
NFL:
Saints @ Titans: Saints -2.5
Jaguars @ Colts: Jaguars -6.5
Seahawks @ Panthers: Seahawks -6.5
Giants @ Raiders: Giants +1.5
Eagles @ Bills: Bills -1.5
Bears @ 49ers: 49ers -2.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
