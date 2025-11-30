$$$ NFL Week 13: Saints & Dolphins set for low scoring affair!

Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Thursday

NFL:

Packers @ Lions: Lions -2.5

Chiefs @ Cowboys: o52.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Ravens: Bengals +7.5





College Football:

Navy @ Memphis: Memphis -5.5







Friday



College Football:

Utah @ Kansas: Utah -11.5

Ole Miss @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5

Iowa @ Nebraska: u39.5 Total Points

Georgia @ Georgia Tech: Georgia -13.5

Boise State @ Utah State: o55.5 Total Points

Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M -2.5

Arizona @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML

NFL:

Bears @ Eagles: Bears +7.5

NBA:

Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5

Wizards @ Pacers: u240.5 Total Points

Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5

Magic @ Pistons: Magic +3.5

Spurs @ Nuggets: Spurs +8.5

Grizzlies @ Clippers: Clippers -5.5

NHL:

Avalanche @ Wild: Avalanche ML

Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights Ml

Kings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Maple Leafs @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals

Mammoth @ Stars: Stars ML







Saturday

College Football:



Miami @ Pitt: Miami -6.5

Ohio State @ Michigan: o44.5 Total Points

LSU @ Oklahoma: u37.5 Total Points

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee: Tennessee -2.5

Oregon @ Washington: Washington +7.5

Alabama @ Auburn: u48.5 Total Points



NBA:

Bulls @ Pacers: Pacers +4.5

Nets @ Bucks: Nets +10.5

Pistons @ Heat: Heat -3.5

Pelicans @ Warriors: Pelicans +8.5

Nuggets @ Sun: o231.5 Total Points

Mavericks @ Clippers: Mavericks+7.5



NHL:

Canadiens @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Oilers @ Kraken: o5.5 Total Goals

Flyers @ Devils: Devils ML

Mammoth @ Blues: Blues ML

Sharks @ Golden Knighgs: Golden Knights -1.5

Canucks @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals







Sunday

NFL:

Saints @ Dolphins: u42.5 Total Points

Texans @ Colts: Colts -3.5

Falcons @ Jets: Falcons -2.5

Jaguars @ Titans: Jaguars -6.5

Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5

Broncos @ Commanders: u43.5 Total Points



NBA:

Celtics @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5

Thunder @ Trail Blazers: Thunder -10.5

Hawks @ 76ers: Hawks ML

Raptors @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5

Spurs @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5

Grizzlies @ Kings: o233.5 Total Points





NHL:

Capitals @ Islanders: u6.5 Total Goals

Ducks @ Blackhawks: o6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Senators @ Stars: Stars ML