$$$ NFL Week 13: Saints & Dolphins set for low scoring affair!
Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Thursday
NFL:
Packers @ Lions: Lions -2.5
Chiefs @ Cowboys: o52.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Ravens: Bengals +7.5
College Football:
Navy @ Memphis: Memphis -5.5
Friday
College Football:
Utah @ Kansas: Utah -11.5
Ole Miss @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Iowa @ Nebraska: u39.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Georgia Tech: Georgia -13.5
Boise State @ Utah State: o55.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M -2.5
Arizona @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML
NFL:
Bears @ Eagles: Bears +7.5
NBA:
Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Wizards @ Pacers: u240.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5
Magic @ Pistons: Magic +3.5
Spurs @ Nuggets: Spurs +8.5
Grizzlies @ Clippers: Clippers -5.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Wild: Avalanche ML
Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights Ml
Kings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Maple Leafs @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Mammoth @ Stars: Stars ML
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Pitt: Miami -6.5
Ohio State @ Michigan: o44.5 Total Points
LSU @ Oklahoma: u37.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee: Tennessee -2.5
Oregon @ Washington: Washington +7.5
Alabama @ Auburn: u48.5 Total Points
NBA:
Bulls @ Pacers: Pacers +4.5
Nets @ Bucks: Nets +10.5
Pistons @ Heat: Heat -3.5
Pelicans @ Warriors: Pelicans +8.5
Nuggets @ Sun: o231.5 Total Points
Mavericks @ Clippers: Mavericks+7.5
NHL:
Canadiens @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Oilers @ Kraken: o5.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Devils: Devils ML
Mammoth @ Blues: Blues ML
Sharks @ Golden Knighgs: Golden Knights -1.5
Canucks @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NFL:
Saints @ Dolphins: u42.5 Total Points
Texans @ Colts: Colts -3.5
Falcons @ Jets: Falcons -2.5
Jaguars @ Titans: Jaguars -6.5
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Broncos @ Commanders: u43.5 Total Points
NBA:
Celtics @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5
Thunder @ Trail Blazers: Thunder -10.5
Hawks @ 76ers: Hawks ML
Raptors @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Spurs @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5
Grizzlies @ Kings: o233.5 Total Points
NHL:
Capitals @ Islanders: u6.5 Total Goals
Ducks @ Blackhawks: o6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Senators @ Stars: Stars ML
