Best Bet$

Yesterday

$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$

$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Play Video

Posted 6:11 PM 9/29/2023 by Hunter McCann

Best Bets is back! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!

Week 5 of College Football:

LSU -2.5

Georgia -13.5

Kansas +17.5

Week 4 of the NFL!

(More)...

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days