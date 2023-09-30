81°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Posted 6:11 PM 9/29/2023 by Hunter McCann
Best Bets is back!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!
Week 5 of College Football:
LSU -2.5
Georgia -13.5
Kansas +17.5
Week 4 of the NFL!(More)...
