$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff Quarterfinals!
Hunter McCann has the holiday Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
New Year's Eve
College Football:
Iowa @ Vanderbilt: u46.5 Total Points
Arizona State @ Duke: Duke -2.5
Michigan @ Texas: Texas -6.5
Nebraska @ Utah: Nebraska +14.5
Miami @ Ohio State: Miami +9.5
NBA:
Warriors @ Hornets: u233.5 Total Points
Timberwolves @ Hawks: Timberwolves -4.5
Magic @ Pacers: Pacers +3.5
Suns @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -5.5
Pelicans @ Bulls: Bulls +1.5
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs ML
NHL:
Predators @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Wild @ Sharks: Wild ML
Lightning @ Ducks: Lightning ML
Jets @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Sabres @ Stars: Stars ML
Trending News
New Year's Day
College Football:
Oregon @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech +2.5
Alabama @ Indiana: u48.5 Total Points
Ole Miss @ Georgia: Georgia -6.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Friday
College Football:
Rice @ Texas State: Texas State -14.5
Navy @ Cincinnati: o53.5 Total Points
Arizona @ SMU: SMU -2.5
Wake Forest @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Saturday
NFL:
TBD
College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday:
NFL:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
