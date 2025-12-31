50°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff Quarterfinals!

9 hours 18 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 10:11 AM December 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the holiday Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

New Year's Eve

College Football:
Iowa @ Vanderbilt: u46.5 Total Points
Arizona State @ Duke: Duke -2.5
Michigan @ Texas: Texas -6.5
Nebraska @ Utah: Nebraska +14.5
Miami @ Ohio State: Miami +9.5

NBA:
Warriors @ Hornets: u233.5 Total Points
Timberwolves @ Hawks: Timberwolves -4.5
Magic @ Pacers: Pacers +3.5
Suns @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -5.5
Pelicans @ Bulls: Bulls +1.5
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs ML

NHL:
Predators @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Wild @ Sharks: Wild ML
Lightning @ Ducks: Lightning ML
Jets @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Sabres @ Stars: Stars ML

New Year's Day

College Football:
Oregon @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech +2.5
Alabama @ Indiana: u48.5 Total Points
Ole Miss @ Georgia: Georgia -6.5

NBA:
NHL:
Friday

College Football:
Rice @ Texas State: Texas State -14.5
Navy @ Cincinnati: o53.5 Total Points
Arizona @ SMU: SMU -2.5
Wake Forest @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -3.5

NBA:
NHL:
Saturday

College Basketball: 
NBA:
NHL:
Sunday:

NFL:
NBA:
NHL:
