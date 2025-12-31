$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff Quarterfinals!

Hunter McCann has the holiday Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

New Year's Eve

College Football:

Iowa @ Vanderbilt: u46.5 Total Points

Arizona State @ Duke: Duke -2.5

Michigan @ Texas: Texas -6.5

Nebraska @ Utah: Nebraska +14.5

Miami @ Ohio State: Miami +9.5

NBA:

Warriors @ Hornets: u233.5 Total Points

Timberwolves @ Hawks: Timberwolves -4.5

Magic @ Pacers: Pacers +3.5

Suns @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -5.5

Pelicans @ Bulls: Bulls +1.5

Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs ML

NHL:

Predators @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML

Wild @ Sharks: Wild ML

Lightning @ Ducks: Lightning ML

Jets @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals

Devils @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Sabres @ Stars: Stars ML



New Year's Day

College Football:

Oregon @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech +2.5

Alabama @ Indiana: u48.5 Total Points

Ole Miss @ Georgia: Georgia -6.5

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Friday





College Football:

Rice @ Texas State: Texas State -14.5

Navy @ Cincinnati: o53.5 Total Points

Arizona @ SMU: SMU -2.5

Wake Forest @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -3.5



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Saturday

NFL:

TBD

College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Sunday:





NFL:

TBD

NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD