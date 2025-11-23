Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals

DENHAM SPRINGS - In the regional round of the playoffs, No. 13 Zachary took down No. 4 Denham Springs 44-21.

The Broncos started early by scoring on their opening drive. Michael Kirby connected with Trikoby Rheams for the 7-0 lead.

Heading into the second quarter, Denham Springs' quarterback Da'Jean Golmond fumbled the ball and Cayson Pearson recovers for Zachary. On the next play after the turnover, Kirby connected with Kristion Brooks in the endzone to lead 20-0.

Denham would eventually get their offense going in the second quarter. While trailing 20-7, Yellowjackets' running back Brenton Paul breaks loose for a long touchdown run to make it 20-14.

The Broncos find an answer with less than a minute left until halftime. Leading 23-14, Zachary running back Tylek Lewis breaks free and takes it the distance for a touchdown. Zachary led 30-14 at halftime.

The Broncos kept up their momentum in the second half and won 44-21.

Zachary will face Central at Wildcat Stadium next week in the quarterfinals.