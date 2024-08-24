Worker's body found after explosion in Plaquemines Parish

SOUTH PASS - The body of a pipeline worker who went missing after an explosion Saturday evening was found, according to WWLTV.

The New Orleans Coast Guard said they received a report of an explosion and that a "contractor aboard a 17-foot mud boat was working on a pipeline in the area and was reported missing." Louisiana State Police identified the contractor as Joshua Nichols, 40, of Lake Charles.

Nichols' body was found near the explosion site around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, an explosion and fire occurred while Nichols operated on a mud boat near a natural gas pipeline. The pipelines have been blocked and one remains on fire until the remaining natural gas is burned, but there is no threat to the public.

No one else was injured. This incident remains under investigation.