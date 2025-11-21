Worker dies after being exposed to hydrofluoric acid at Koura plant, St. Gabriel PD investigating

ST. GABRIEL - A plant worker died following an exposure to hydrofluoric acid at a chemical plant in St. Gabriel, sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Sources said two workers with burns were taken from the Koura plant to a hospital on Tuesday. One of them died during surgery. Their name has not been released.

The company released the following statement:

At approximately 7:08 a.m. yesterday (Nov. 18), an accidental chemical exposure occurred at the Mexichem Fluor Inc. St. Gabriel, Louisiana facility. Two employees were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Sadly, one of the employees has passed away. All other employees and contractors were safely accounted for and there was no environmental impact to the surrounding community. The condition that caused the exposure has been contained.

We deeply regret that this incident has occurred and our thoughts and prayers are with these team members and their families. The Company will conduct a thorough investigation and will fully cooperate with all agencies also involved in investigating this matter.

The St. Gabriel Police Department is investigating.