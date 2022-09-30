Latest Weather Blog
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
Related Story
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
"I pulled up to a local truck stop in Plaquemine to get some fuel only to drive 10 miles down the road, and my car stopped on me," Anthony said.
The diesel was dropped into the regular gas tank at Plaquemine Truck Stop on Hwy 1 the morning of June 27. The gas station owner confirmed what happened.
Since the WBRZ story aired in August, a fuel sample from Anthony's car was tested and found to have 27% diesel in it. After 2 On Your Side contacted the insurance company, the adjuster responded to Anthony and reopened the claim.
Repairs to the car are happening now that the insurance company is on board. Anthony is hopeful her car will be working once again.
"I just hope after all of this, I can get some closure with my car, and I can get my car back in the state it was running before I stopped at the gas station on the morning of June 27," she said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said...
-
Overnight closures planned on I-10, I-110 in Baton Rouge this weekend
-
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue...
-
Authorities keeping tabs on disgraced doctor who bonded out of jail after...
-
Police: Fugitive rammed into law enforcement vehicle, shot at federal agents before...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League