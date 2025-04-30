Woman killed in crash with impaired driver in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL — A woman who was killed early Sunday morning in St. Gabriel was walking along the roadside when an alleged drunken driver hit her, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.

Authorities responded to a crash around midnight on La. Hwy. 30 near La. Hwy. 3115. They found Katina Perck, 51, gravely injured near the intersection. She died at the scene, police said.

Capt. Jasmione Clark said Perck had been a passenger on a motorcycle that had a mechanical problem, requiring the motorcycle to pull over.

Perck, of St. Amant, was walking along the roadside when she was hit by a pickup truck, police said.

Sean Alteri, the 51-year-old driver of the pickup, waited at the scene of the crash for police. Investigators said Alteri appeared to be impaired and State Police came to perform a field sobriety test.

Alteri also took a breath alcohol test, which police say registered over the legal limit for driving.

Alteri was arrested booked into Iberville Parish jail on counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, police said.

Additionally, Troy Johnson, 47, who was Perck's boyfriend and the driver of the motorcycle, was also arrested. Perck was walking away from Johnson when she was hit. Johnson was booked for first offense driving while intoxicated.

Perck's father said the pair were in an off-and-on relationship and were known to have arguments.

"I'm not angry, I'm not mad at the man, I think the man should be punished for what he did," Perck's father said. "I think both of them should be punished, to be honest with you."