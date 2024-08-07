Woman charged with theft, animal cruelty after dog left to die in stolen truck

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a dog that was inside a running vehicle when it was taken by a thief has been found dead inside the stolen vehicle.

The theft happened over the weekend at Pelican Donuts, located on the corner of Antioch Road and Tiger Bend Road.

The victim told deputies that an unidentified woman jumped into his truck, which was left running and unlocked, and drove off. The man was hurt while trying to stop the woman from pulling away and is currently in the hospital.

The victim's dog, a Labrador Weimaraner mix named Roleaux, was also inside the vehicle at the time. Family members say the dog was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion in the vehicle Monday afternoon.

The woman suspected of taking the truck, 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard, was arrested soon afterward. She will be booked with carjacking, theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft.