34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wing Mania with Tin Roof Brewing -Interview

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Most Louisiana cooks are known for serving up complex Cajun-style delicacies, but one southern favorite that's fairly straight-forward will be honored during a Baton Rouge festival on Thursday, March 5.

The almighty chicken wing, simple yet delicious, will be the center of attention during the Wingamania chicken wing contest at Tin Roof Brewing Company. 

The event features a variety of chicken wings from restaurants across Baton Rouge. 

As guests sample each wing and cast their votes to determine which restaurant offers the best version, they'll enjoy beer and live entertainment. 

Tickets are $30/person and all proceeds go to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. 

Click here for more information on Wingamania. 

News
Wingamania: Vote for the best chicken wings...
Wingamania: Vote for the best chicken wings in town during March 5 charity event
BATON ROUGE - Most Louisiana cooks are known for serving up complex Cajun-style delicacies, but one southern favorite that's fairly... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:35:00 AM CST March 05, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days