'Who is responsible?' So far, homeowners footing bill for damage done by trash truck

ALSEN - Republic Services says it is not responsible for pulling down a utility wire causing thousands in damages to homes in April.

"I don't understand why they won't take responsibility for it," homeowner Gwen Jones said.

The truck was driving down Old Rafe Meyer Road in Alsen this past spring when it hit a wire. The truck continued to drive down the street, pulling the wire with it. As a result, three homes lost electricity and the electrical equipment connected to their properties had to be replaced.

J.W. Long was outside when it happened.

"Next thing you know, this garbage truck - the boom was a bit high - came through the line and kept, just kept going," Long said.

The repairs were not cheap and cost more than $3,000 at Jones' house. Next door, the repairs cost $2,300. The homeowners had to foot the bill.

"I need to be compensated," Jones said.

That's been tough to accomplish. Following an investigation, Republic Services insurance adjuster says the trash company is not responsible. The investigation says that the wire was low-hanging and the homeowners should contact the party responsible for the upkeep of that wire.

Entergy says the wire that was pulled down is a cable or a phone line, not electric. Republic Services says their trucks are of legal height and the boom cannot extend while driving.

"If it's an accident or a mistake you need to own up to it, you know, take care of it," Jones said. "You got eyewitnesses that saw your truck pop up, grab that wire, how are you not responsible?"

Jones and others are still searching for answers.

So far, utility companies with lines in the area have not admitted fault.