69°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report: How lung cancer screenings can save lives
Related Story
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but when caught early, the chance of survival increases.
The good news is that the number of cases and deaths are continuing to decrease, but it's still the deadliest cancer in the United States.
That's why officials emphasize the need to scan for lung cancer. Officials said only one in five U.S. adults eligible were screened and that roughly 62,000 lives could be saved over five years.
News
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but when caught early, the chance... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors want water directed elsewhere, cost to fix covered
-
Generator thieves recognized from security video in WBRZ report
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: How man with history of stalking was able to...
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State...
-
Southeastern beats Nicholls to win the River Bell Classic two years in...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week - Staff Pick: Elijah Haven
-
Nussmeier doubtful for senior night
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener