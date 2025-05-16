Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday evening video forecast
Heat and steam are tightening their grip on the Baton Rouge Area. It's the unmistakable early summer feel, and there's not much relief on the horizon.
• Thursday & Friday: morning clouds, afternoon sun; breezy and humid
• Weekend & Beyond: warm and humid, little to no rain
Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will turn cloudy during the evening and overnight hours as a persistent southerly wind off the Gulf continues moving humidity inland. Fog does not appear to be a concern, as the breeze should help maintain clear visibility. Expect cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 70s during the Thursday morning commute. Morning clouds will break up by afternoon. Sunshine and a continued southerly breeze will push highs into the low 90s. It will feel even steamier as humidity climbs to summertime levels. The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, will flirt with 100° during the peak heating hours.
Up Next: There will be little day-to-day variation moving forward. An upper-level ridge over the Gulf will take control, resulting in a streak of 90° days with rain-free conditions. Mornings won’t provide much heat relief, with lows only dipping into the mid 70s. This signals the return of summer-like humidity, with added moisture helping to form a low cloud deck on some nights. But sunshine will emerge during the afternoons. A breeze should persist on Friday, but the winds will slacken over the weekend. While we don’t expect heat advisory conditions, “feels like” temperatures could still touch 100°F during peak afternoon hours. With this being the first extended stay with summer-style conditions, keep in mind the usual precautions: stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check on vulnerable individuals.
There are a few signs of a cold front getting close by the middle of next week. A clean passage looks unlikely, so a big temperature drop is not expected as of now.
River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing and Baton Rouge, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.
-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron
