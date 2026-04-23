'We want justice:' Family of man killed in July 2025 reacts to recent arrest in case

BATON ROUGE - An arrest was made in connection with a deadly shooting on Highland Road last year.

Michael Anderson, 67, was sitting on the front porch of a home at the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street, across from the A.M. Mart, when he was shot and killed in July 2025.

WBRZ spoke with Anderson's older sister, Frances Howard, just a few weeks after her brother's murder.

"We do not want to stand here and watch them push Michael Anderson under the rug. We want justice," Howard said.

For nearly a year, Anderson's family has gone without any answers, until Monday. Baton Rouge Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Turner in connection with Anderson's murder. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Anderson's niece, Pamela Howard Jones, says this is a step in the right direction.

"I would love to know the person that pulled the trigger, who actually shot my uncle. Sitting on a porch minding his business, and all of a sudden, his life is taken away from him," Jones said.

Jones says, although this last year has been rough, she likes to highlight the good that has happened, pointing to the closure of the A.M. Mart. Earlier this year, the store was declared a public nuisance and ordered to close for five years.

"To have that store close, which was like the location where people would do drugs and you know all sorts of murders, and so many things happened there, and I couldn't understand why it continued to stay open," Jones said.

Jones says she hopes that this arrest will lead to the discovery of others who may have been involved with her uncle's murder.

"All the people that are involved, we would like all of them to spend time in jail and be apprehended," Jones said.

WBRZ reached out to the Baton Rouge Police to find out whether more arrests may be on the way, but we have not heard back yet.