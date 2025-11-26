WBRZ Investigative Unit: BREC says it's 'supporting' leader indicted for malfeasance, conspiracy

BATON ROUGE - Despite being indicted for malfeasance in office last month, BREC Assistant Superintendent Reed Richard was still at work until two weeks ago.

On Nov. 6, a week after his grand jury indictment, Richard attended a BREC special commission meeting in an official capacity. The minutes from that meeting list him as a present staff member.

Four days after the meeting, Richard was put on paid administrative leave. His salary is $175,000.

His name was on an email from Nov. 12 about an upcoming meeting, however BREC says it was an automated message sent on his behalf.

Richard was indicted along with Gary Beard and Jason Hewitt at the end of October on allegations that they conspired to bypass state purchasing laws.

Richard was booked for malfeasance in office, monopolizing trade or commerce, and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Richard helped Hewitt, of Sustainability Partners, receive a $500,000 contract with the parks department to provide turf and lights without putting the job out for bid.

In a statement from Interim Superintendent Janet Simmons, it appeared the parks agency is standing by Richard during the pending criminal case.