WBRZ heckled when asking questions at council meeting

PORT ALLEN- Two days after Mayor Deedy Slaughter shut a door in our crew's face, she refused to answer any questions by our crew at a public meeting. It prompted the Port Allen Police Chief to threaten to have our crew removed from the building.

At the heated meeting, a number of controversial issues were discussed including the appointment of Slaughter's brother-in-law, Ralph Slaughter as her Chief of Staff. Ralph Slaughter is the former Southern University System Board President. That decision infuriated council members. At least one had to be subdued by law enforcement at the meeting.

This week, News 2 showed you Slaughter billed taxpayers in the city over $2,400 to attend the President's Inauguration. At the meeting she elaborated about it.

"I made the trip to DC with Senator Landrieu to talk about more funds and revenue to the city of Port Allen," Slaughter told a packed council meeting.

"Maam, you said something about meeting with Mary Landrieu," News 2's Chris Nakamoto asked. "She has no record you had an official meeting with her."

Slaughter did not respond.

Last week, News 2 sent in a series of public records requests involving financial information surrounding the Mayor. This week, she fired her Chief Financial Officer, Audrey McCain. Her attorney is filing legal documents to get her back to work. He believes her termination was unjustified because she is a department head.

That was a heated point of contention at tonight's meeting too.

Documents News 2 received also show there are some inconsistencies in what the Mayor is earning. Last year, the council budgeted $65,000 for the Mayor's term. However, documents we obtained show the Mayor is not making that salary. She's making $20,000 more. The Mayor and City attorney contend the council didn't conform to the law. Her current salary is $85,000.

Council members say that alone does not look good for Port Allen.

"It sends a negative message to citizens of Port Allen," Garry Hubble said. "I love this city, have a passion for it and am saddened at what has taken place."