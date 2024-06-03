WBR Parish Schools giving away free meals every Friday in June

PORT ALLEN - A line of cars stretched down the road Friday morning, leading to Port Allen High School where free summer meal kits were being distributed to families.

It's part of the school system's summer meals program, where children under 18 can receive a week's worth of food every Friday in the month of June. With this program, the school system is aiming to combat food insecurity.

"There are food deserts. We do know that. And because WBR parish is rural, there are a lot of people that are more than 15 minutes away from a grocery store," Vivian Landry, Child Nutrition Consultant for WBR Schools, said.

Many children rely on breakfast and lunch at school. This program ensures that group of children do not go without during the summer months.

"We don't want their nutritional health to be neglected," Landry said.

Students can be eligible for a free meal kit regardless of what parish they live in. However, the school system asks parents to register each child ahead of time so they have an accurate head count.

Parents or guardians will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches, a gallon of milk, meal heating instructions and a list of allergens per child. Items include shelf-stable meals like cereals, frozen meals that can be reheated, juices, fresh fruits and vegetables.

On Friday, 1,300 meals were distributed to families in need. You can register your child here.

Meals will be given away at Port Allen High School every Friday in June from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals are first come, first served.