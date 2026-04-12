Voting is open NOW for Dancing for Big Buddy featuring WBRZ's April Davis

BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is almost here, with one of WBRZ's own as one of the star dancers!

April Davis, one of WBRZ's 2une In anchors, is participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship.

Voting is open now, and each vote costs $20, with all proceeds going to support the program and its youth mentorship in the Capital region.

The Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening on April 25 at the PMAC. It kicks off at 6 p.m.

Scan this QR code to vote: