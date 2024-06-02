Latest Weather Blog
Volunteers needed to Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people are expected to take to the streets, and clean the city-parish Saturday morning.
Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful has partnered with the Mayor's Office to cover areas of all 12 districts.
All but one location will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. The downtown meeting place, at Laurel and North Third, will meet at 7:30 a.m., due to an event downtown.
They still need your help too. You can sign up at KBRB.org, or just show up at your desired location. Officials ask that all volunteers wear red, in honor of Baton Rouge's 200th birthday.
Here is a list of all meeting spots:
District 1: Brown Heights Subdivision @ Faith Baptist Church
District 2: Fletcher Williams Road, between Progress Road and Central Road
District 3: The Gardere Community @ Gardere School on GSRI
District 4: Central Thruway and Goodwood Boulevard (between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Flannery Road)
District 5: Zion City Area
District 6: Smiley Heights/Old Bird Station Area
District 7: Partnering with Star Hill Baptist Church - 1400 N. Foster Drive- Eden Park Area
District 8: South Park @ Coursey Boulevard
District 9: O’Neal Lane @ Hobby Lobby
District 10: Downtown Baton Rouge @ Visit Baton Rouge
District 11: Stanley Aubin/Toulon Drive Area
District 12: Hyacinth Avenue between Staring Lane and Perkins Road
Cleanup will only last two hours, but hundreds of trash bags are expected to be filled.
