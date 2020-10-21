Viral video makes football super fan famous around town

ALBANY - Memories made on a football field Thursday night were relived all day Friday.

Kyle Stewart, an 8th grader at Albany Middle School, was made an honorary team captain and later, as the team fought for a win, the coach put him in the game and he made a touchdown to take the lead.

Stewart, who cheers on the Hornets from the sidelines, is in a motorized wheelchair. At school Friday, he made his way through the halls as his classmates shouted, "MVP! MVP!"

"A lot of people have been asking me about and how I feel," said Stewart. "I felt great. You know, it was really cool for coach to put me in the game."

Kyle hasn't missed but one or two games in three years.

Friday at Albany High's game, he was back in the stadium cheering on the players and watching the game with his friends. Many greeting him with high fives and handshakes.

While he might feel like a celebrity, he says it doesn't phase him. Instead, describing the game as one that is completed as a team.

"Everybody plays a role," he said.

Video of his touchdown has been viewed on WBRZ.com over 10,000 times. His mom, calling him an inspiration.

"It's amazing that so many people have shared it," said Tricia Stewart. "And that they think Kyle's such an inspiration, because he really is."

Next year, Kyle has already made plans to be on the sidelines during the high school games. He also mentioned he might like to try baseball, too.