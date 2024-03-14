WATCH: An amazing end to a 35 year career

76°
ALBANY - Memories were made on a football field Thursday night.

First, a coach calling the last plays of his career. Then, an unexpected player making a touchdown.

Kyle Stewart is in a motorized wheelchair. He hasn't missed many of the Albany Middle Hornets football games.

Fans said for three years, Stewart has shown up to cheer for the team. As the team coach called his last game in 35 years, he made two of his most impressive calls.

Stewart was named an honorary team captain. Later, as the team fought for a win in overtime, the coach put Stewart in and Stewart made the first touchdown to break the score.

Fans screamed, Stewart got emotional and the coach rushed over for a hug.

Words can't describe this story's emotional power; watch the attached video for more.

