Viewer captures stunning lightning strikes during Tuesday's storm

BATON ROUGE - As rain hit the capital area Tuesday evening and barely cooled down record temperatures, one WBRZ viewer captured some stunning video.

Coby Sanchez sent video to the WBRZ Weather Center of Mother Nature showing off gorgeous lightning bolts amid the summer heat.

Our weather team has been tracking the boiling temps. Here's what Dr. Josh Eachus has to say about the upcoming days:

The upper level ridge responsible for several days of high heat will retreat westward by mid-week.

Additionally, a weakening front will approach the region on Wednesday and the resulting lift into the atmosphere will create scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms—a few of which could be strong. Temperatures will still be hot, but closer to our average August level warmth with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Also, precipitation will cut into the duration of the heat. Rain coverage will again be just isolated Thursday into the weekend.