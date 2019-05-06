Video shows severe weather damage in Alexandria

Home
On Your Side
City breaks ground on sidewalk project, update on drainage concerns
BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge broke ground on a new sidewalk project in the Zeeland and Poet's Corner area of Baton Rouge. ...
Crews shoot underground images in local flood-prone area
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish followed through on...
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
BATON ROUGE - Buyer beware. A man looking...
News
Man charged with third DWI after falling asleep behind the wheel
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he was found asleep in a vehicle Sunday. At approximately 6:45 p.m. police were called...
Average US price of gas spikes five cents per gallon to $2.97
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price...
Authorities investigating fatal crash on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to...
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
A Warmer Monday in Store
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the 60s by 11 PM, with an overnight low of 61° into Monday...
Sunny Days Are Here Again
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty...
Scattered showers and storms in the area on Saturday
Typical of May, we have already gotten the...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Wild LSU comeback falls short in extras, Ole Miss wins 19-15
BATON ROUGE - It was a comeback you had to see to believe. Trailing 15-9 entering the bottom of the ninth, LSU staged a dramatic rally...
Homers power Rebels past LSU to even series
BATON ROUGE - Ole Miss evened up the...
LSU overpowers Ole Miss 8-3 in game one
BATON ROUGE - A dramatic night at the...
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 3, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
News Video
Bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers
Local Vietnam veterans honored with monument
Ascension to vote on development restrictions
Several homes damaged in massive fire at Bluebonnet complex overnight
More than 100 antique cars auctioned off in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final