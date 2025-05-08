62°
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening.
First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting.
Baton Rouge police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
The person was who was shot was not the intended target, however, BRPD said. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
BRPD said that no arrests have been made.
