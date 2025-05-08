62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening. 

First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting. 

Baton Rouge police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting. 

The person was who was shot was not the intended target, however, BRPD said. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

BRPD said that no arrests have been made. 

Related Images

News
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not...
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 Tuesday, May 06, 2025 8:19:00 AM CDT May 06, 2025
Woman hurt in shooting along Taft Street
Woman hurt in shooting along Taft Street
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Monday night. First responders rushed to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 Tuesday, May 06, 2025 8:18:00 AM CDT May 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days