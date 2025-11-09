Veterans celebrated at luncheon in Baker

BAKER - Veterans Day may not be until next week, but Veterans were celebrated on Thursday in Baker.

A luncheon was held at Occasions Unlimited Banquet Hall, where all local Veterans were invited to be recognized.

"It's part of giving back to the community, we've been blessed for years and we thank God for everything the veterans have done for us, and so this is one way we can appreciate them, giving them a lunch, giving them a meal, giving them a little gift, a token of appreciation and letting them say their name and what all the did in the military," organizer and Occasions Unlimited owner Patrick Alexander said.