Vehicle rear-ends school bus on LA 77; driver injured

POINTE COUPEE – Authorities are on the scene of a crash on LA 77 involving a school bus that was carrying students at the time of the crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, a car rear-ended the bus on LA 77 north of US 190. Sources say the driver of the car was a teenage girl on her way to school with a teenage boy passenger. Authorities say that the driver sustained a neck injury and was transported from the scene along with the passenger of the car. Both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say that the driver was pinned in her car for about an hour and a half and "is lucky to be alive."

There are no reports of the students on the bus or the bus driver sustaining serious injuries at this time and they were evaluated for injuries as a precaution. The bus was on its way to Valverda Elementary School.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

Teenage driver airlifted to Baton Rouge with moderate injuries. Passenger transported as well. pic.twitter.com/SZLtnDRSKe — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) September 29, 2016

Driver was pinned down for an hour and a half. Law enforcement said she's lucky to be alive, inches away from her life pic.twitter.com/3bCTVqem8n — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) September 29, 2016