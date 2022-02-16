Valentine's day rush helps local restaurant feel...

BATON ROUGE - Valentine's day brought an influx of customers into restaurants and a heart-warming sense of normalcy to the Kalurah Street Grill.

Like most businesses, the eatery has dealt with distribution shortages and supply chain issues from the pandemic, but general manager Gillian Sunderhaus said the restaurant was ready for the special day.

"We start prepping for Valentine's day the week before, getting the menu together, the new cocktails together," Sunderhaus said.

Kalurah Street is normally closed on Monday nights but made an exception for the Valentine's day celebration, which brought in new customers.

"During the holidays, we do have an influx of people that don't normally come here," Sunderhaus said. "It's a little difficult, but I don't think it's anything we can't handle."