University High beats Parkview Baptist

BATON ROUGE — The University High football team handled Parkview Baptist in a district showdown Friday night, 42-7.

The Cubs jumped out to a 28-0 lead thanks to two touchdowns from senior wide receiver Zay Martin, and cruised to their sixth victory.

U-High is now 7-1 this season and 4-0 in District 6-3A play.

Parkview Baptist falls to 4-4 and 2-2 in District 6-3A.

Friday, October 25 2024

