United Airlines flight bound for Houston makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE — A United Airlines flight bound for Houston landed in Baton Rouge after experiencing mechanical issues Tuesday morning after departure from Charleston, South Carolina.

The United plane with 123 passengers aboard landed at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport around 8:30 a.m.

Airport officials said that the flight was initially being diverted to New Orleans but had to land in Baton Rouge after low visibility prevented the pilot from landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

United sent a taxi flight to allow passengers to finish their trek to Houston. This will land in Baton Rouge around 1:30 p.m., airport officials said.

Tuesday, October 15 2024

