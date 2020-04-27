U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities

Since COVID-19 puts a damper on large social gatherings, signing days are pretty much out of the question. But two University High athletes found a loop hole.

On Saturday, Hannah Ogea and Lance Wade held a parade for their friends and family to take part in as part of their signing to play college sports.

"Whenever we couldn't have it at school, we got creative and had a parade. People are doing this for their birthday. Just amazing that I have that many friends that and I know I will always have that," says Ogea who will play softball at South Alabama in the fall.

Lance Wade, who inked to Mississippi College for baseball, says it's one of the only times he'll be able to see his close friends before having to leave for college.

"I love being able to come out here and celebrate together for the last time before college starts."