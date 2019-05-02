73°
Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on College Drive Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the Albertsons parking lot, according to BRPD. Authorities say the victims drove to nearby Walmart for help.
Police believe the shooting was a result of a robbery. Sources said the victims' injuries are not life threatening.
There are no known suspects at this time.
