Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on College Drive Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the Albertsons parking lot, according to BRPD. Authorities say the victims drove to nearby Walmart for help. 

Police believe the shooting was a result of a robbery. Sources said the victims' injuries are not life threatening.

There are no known suspects at this time. 

