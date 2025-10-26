71°
Two people from Baton Rouge arrested after Maringouin shooting left one dead, another injured
MARINGOUIN — Two people, both from Baton Rouge, were arrested after a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Maringouin, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Derion Rogers, 19, and DaQuan Causey, 17, were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at the Ridgewood Apartment Complex on Oct. 16.
The shooting killed 17-year-old Derrien Scott and hospitalized a 17-year-old. The 17-year-old has since been released from the hospital.
