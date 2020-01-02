58°
Two pedestrians struck

BATON ROUGE - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight. 

The crash occurred on North Street and an eyewitness says the two victims appeared to be hurt.

Though information related to the extent of their injuries remains limited at this time, these details will be provided as officials investigate the incident.  

