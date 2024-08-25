Two guns confiscated from different EBR public schools Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies recovered two weapons from East Baton Rouge Parish Public School students on Thursday.

Deputies took one gun from a student at McKinley High School and another from a student at Belaire High School.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old 10th grader at Mckinley High School had a .40 caliber pistol with an installed switch to make the weapon fully automatic. School administrators discovered the weapon in the student's book bag along with a separate loaded magazine.

The student was booked into juvenile detention for illegal carrying firearm in a firearm free zone and unlawful handling of a machine gun. The weapon was reported missing from another parish.

Another student at Belaire High School allegedly was found in possession of a .45 caliber pistol. It was found unloaded in the student's locker. The student was booked into juvenile detention for illegal carrying of a firearm in a firearm free zone and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Deputies are not aware of threats made against any other students in either incident.

The following statement was sent by the school system Thursday evening:

Under the guidance of Superintendent LaMont Cole, and with the proactive efforts of our school resource officers and administrators, two weapons were successfully confiscated at two of our schools on Thursday, August 22.

Our security team has been working tirelessly since the beginning of the academic year to implement appropriate protocols and establish systems that ensure a prompt and effective response to any emergency. This is an ongoing process.

We would like to reassure the community and our parents that there have been no incidents involving weapons intended to cause harm. The safety of our students and staff is our foremost priority, and we are dedicated to fostering a secure environment throughout the district.