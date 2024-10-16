Two Chocolate Labs shot in Walker, family demands answers

WALKER- A newly wed couple is demanding answers after someone shot two of their Chocolate Labs on their wedding day last week.

One dog died, the other is maimed with multiple bullet fragments still lodged inside. One dog was found dead in a neighbor's yard. That neighbor was not at home at the time of the shooting.

Garrett said the dogs got out last Friday. When he went looking for them, he found his three year old Chocolate Lab Charly dead from a gunshot wound to the head. That's when he made another unsettling discovery.



"I called 911 to report that the dog that we found dead had been shot," Garrett said. "That was before I realized this dog was shot. I called 911, she couldn't get up out of the cage and realized she had been shot as well."



Nothing could be done to save Charly. Tonight, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has talked to multiple neighbors, but no one has admitted to the shooting or circumstances around it.



Louisiana does have a leash law, but there are guidelines that have to be followed before you can simply use deadly force against a dog.



"We asked questions, we knocked on doors in and around that neighborhood and still no facts as to what happened that day," Livingston Parish Sheriff Spokeswoman Lori Steele said. "That's what we're trying to find out."



Tonight, Teal is recovering. She'll require multiple surgeries to remove additional bullet fragments. Her parents had this message to the person that killed their beloved pet and left the other maimed.



"She's not just our dog," Garrett said. "They're not just our dogs. They're not just our pets. They're our babies. For somebody to do that, it just breaks my heart, and I pray for that person whoever did that."



The Garretts said they just returned from their honeymoon yesterday. They no longer feel safe in their home. Around town, a number of businesses have offered up money for anyone who can lead detectives to the person responsible for shooting the two dogs.