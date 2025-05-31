83°
Two arrested in Denham Springs drug bust
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people were arrested in a drug bust Tuesday after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division received an anonymous complaint.
Agents executed a search warrant after they received a complaint that Jametheron Tate, 39, was selling methamphetamine from a residence in Denham Springs. Paisley Fobb, 36, was also arrested due to the investigation.
Agents found around 63 grams of fentanyl powder, around 16.2 grams of methamphetamine, around 123.2 grams of marijuana, around 300 doses of Tadalafil, four guns, digital scales, packaging material and $1,480.
Tate was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges.
This investigation is ongoing.
