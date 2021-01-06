Tuesday Night Forecast

Tonight: Expect a mainly clear sky with a few clouds beginning to mix in. Lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.



Tomorrow: Clouds will increase through out the day, holding temperatures in the 60s. An isolated shower is possible through the afternoon, but the main activity won't arrive until after sunset.







The timeline for rain tomorrow will be from 10pm - 4am. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.







Rainfall amounts will primarily be less than inch, so flooding will not be a concern - especially with the system being fast moving.



Looking Ahead: Behind the front, we will see a return of below average temperatures. Friday through the weekend, highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Another disturbance will move through Sunday night, bringing a chance for showers, which could linger into Monday morning. There is a brief window of opportunity Monday morning for a quick change over to a wintry mix, but those details will need to be ironed out the next several days as we watch the trends. Nothing to get excited about just yet!



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







