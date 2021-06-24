Tuesday morning video forecast

A lingering boundary will continue to be a rainmaker through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The cold front will not bring any cold weather, but you may see a few showers from it. Showers are already starting to move into the northwest area and they will push southeast through the morning. Expect to see some rain on your morning commute or at least some leftover wet roads. This afternoon the front will stall out south of Baton Rouge and continue to promote isolated showers.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/Xlb1DyyCIO — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 22, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch is out for Assumption and St. James Parishes through 7 pm this evening. Those areas saw between 2-5 inches of rain yesterday and a heavy downpour today could cause ponding water on the roads. Do NOT drive through flooded roadways.

Temperatures between the showers will scratch the low 90s. On and off rain will cause temperatures to fluctuate between the 70s and 80s in the rainy spots. Overnight any showers will dissipate and temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: The stalled out boundary will continue to spark up showers on Wednesday afternoon mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. Showers will be much more isolated and many areas will stay totally dry. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the low 90s. Isolated showers will be possible every afternoon through the week with temperatures trending near 90 degrees. High humidity will add a few more degrees to the heat index and it will feel close to 100 degrees. Into the weekend, showers will be a bit more numerous, but some area will still stay dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Claudette has dissipated and we can officially cross the C name off the 2021 list. There is one tropical wave east of the Windward Islands in the open Atlantic with only a 30% chance of developing in the next 2 to 5 days. Later this week it will run into some upper level resistance and it will likely NOT become the D name storm, Danny. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

