Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

Summer weather is kicking in this week, with rising heat, humidity, and daily chances of storms beginning Wednesday.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Look for high temperatures in the low-90s across the region with a touch of humidity. A southeast breeze will bring slight relief during afternoon hours today. Overnight, increasing atmospheric moisture levels will limit overnight temperatures to the low-70s.

Up Next: Starting Wednesday, very humid air will move into South Louisiana as a high-pressure system builds over the Southeast U.S. This will lead to rising humidity and hotter days through the rest of the week.

You can expect:

Warmer Temperatures : Highs will climb from the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday to the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday.

High Heat Index : With the humidity, it will feel closer to 105° each afternoon by the weekend.

Afternoon Storms : Expect a chance of spotty to isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day starting Wednesday.

Warm Mornings : Morning temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through the weekend.

Partly Sunny Skies: Most days will have plenty of sunshine with some puffy clouds.

Stay cool and hydrated—it’s going to feel very hot outside!

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

In the meantime, a non-tropical area of low pressure will form near or offshore the Southeast U.S. Coast during the next couple of days. If the system remains offshore, it could gradually develop tropical or subtropical characteristics later in the week. Development odds are low (~10% chance) at this time. This system will not pose a threat to Louisiana.

- Emma Kate C.

