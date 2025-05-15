Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

A warming trend begins today, resulting in a streak of 90-degree afternoons to end the week. Humidity will also creep back in the next several days with no rain to help cool things off.

Today & Tonight: Mainly sunny skies Tuesday will result in a much warmer day than the past few. Look for afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper-80s. Humidity levels remain in check today, and rain chances are non-existent. Overnight, we will begin to transition to a warmer pattern with morning lows struggling to fall below 70 degrees in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week with the return of an unwelcome guest - humidity. A noticeable southerly breeze on Wednesday and Thursday will help usher in the mugginess as moist Gulf air engulfs the region. Along with the humidity, temperatures will climb each afternoon; into the upper-80s tomorrow and likely topping out in the low-90s by Thursday. Look for afternoon highs in the low-90s through the weekend, with possible heat index values, or how it feels to our bodies when humidity is factored in, closer to the 100° mark at times.

With a lack of rain and clouds to cool us off this weekend, be sure to prioritize drinking lots of water as our bodies reacclimate to the typical Louisiana summer steam machine; especially if attending outdoor events such as the NCAA Softball Regional and Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. While no heat alerts are expected in the short term, this is a reminder that hydration will be crucial moving into the summer months.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.





Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.