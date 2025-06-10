Tuesday evening video forecast

A first cold front is through the area taking away the rain and thunderstorms. A second cold front will swing by overnight with the biggest chill so far this fall season to follow.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will sweep through the region overnight. Northwest winds of 10-15mph will usher in the coolest air felt in several months. Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s by Wednesday morning. The bigger changes will start to be clear on Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s, despite sunshine.

Up Next: For the final two days of the workweek, expect clear skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Typically cool spots north of Baton Rouge could even visit the upper 30s for the first time this season. Temperatures this chilly have not been felt since March. Quiet weather is expected to carry on into the weekend. Saturday will be seasonably cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 70s. A couple of high clouds may spill into skies throughout the day. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. Even more cloud cover is likely as the weekend concludes, but these will not produce any rain.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

