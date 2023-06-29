Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to tomorrow evening.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The heat is on in the forecast. Everyday the big weather story is the intense heat we are experiencing across south Louisiana. Daytime highs topped out in the upper-90s today and tomorrow we are expecting temperatures to be even warmer. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been put in place from 10am to 8pm tomorrow. You will wake up to temperatures in the low-80s with no real relief from the heat. As soon as the sunrises, temperatures will soar into the upper-90s near 100°. Your feel like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Regardless some serious heat is on the way with no real relief. Showers will be far and few so heat is what we are watching.

Up Next: Starting your Thursday, temperatures will be in the low-80s. Daytime highs will top out near 100°. A string of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings is expected. This hot stretch will provide some record breaking heat, not only in the afternoons but also for your morning lows. Average morning temperatures are the low-to-mid 70s, and every morning we will be waking up hot and humid in the low-80s. By the afternoon, everyday we have a good shot at reaching triple digit heat, this is near 10° warmer than the average for this time of year. The heat is holding on well into the weekend. No day will be completely rain free, but showers will be hard to come by. Rain chances increase into your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tracking the tropics:

We are watching remnants of TS Cindy with overall low chance for further development. Even if this broad area of convection develops it will NOT impact the local viewing area.

Southwestern Atlantic Ocean (Remnants of Cindy):

A weak area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Cindy,

continues to produce disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms

about 400 miles to the south of Bermuda. Strong upper-level winds

are currently preventing redevelopment of this system, and these

environmental conditions are only expected to become marginally

favorable for some gradual development later this week. The system

is forecast to move generally northward over the western Atlantic,

passing near Bermuda on Thursday or Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.